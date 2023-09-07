Paraparaumu College's Amadeus Orchestra at last year's It's Showtime charity concert. Photo / Jack Penman

Paraparaumu College’s upcoming It’s Showtime charity concert promises to be “a fantastic evening’s entertainment”, show director Merrick Stein said.

The charities to benefit will be the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, Cancer Society and the Mary Potter Hospice.

“About $20,000 in total has been raised so far from five previous It’s Showtime charity concerts,” Stein said.

“There is not a family that hasn’t been affected in some way through cancer.

“This is again an opportunity for the community to come together and get an uplift from some wonderful music and dance.”

Stein said the concert would be “full of energy and variety”.

Paraparaumu College's jazz band entertains. Photo / Jack Penman

“The nationally known Paraparaumu College Amadeus Orchestra will feature prominently in the concert.

“This 45-piece orchestra will present music from Top Gun Maverick to Tchaikovsky, Billy Joel to Elgar, musical numbers from The Greatest American Hero and Les Misérables.

“You will hear lovely vocal singing and see some very fine dancing, music for the college jazz band, and a sense of the British Proms at end.”

He thanked everyone for their support.

“We are so grateful for the support of local businesses and organisations for their sponsorship and support.”

The Details

What: It’s Showtime charity concert

When: Thursday, September 21, 7pm

Where: Southward Theatre, Paraparaumu

Tickets: $14 (plus booking fee) are on sale at Southward Car Museum, Coastlands or online at Eventfinda Kāpiti.



