Get a fast tattoo: Hawke’s Bay’s ink artists band together to raise money for Cyclone Gabrielle

Think Tattoo Napier is hosting a tattoo flash sale for Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

Sixteen talented tattoo artists from around the region will come together on Saturday to raise funds for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The first-in-first-serve tattoo flash sale at Think Tattoo in Dickens St Napier will run from 10am to 5pm, with a $20 raffle being held and tattoos starting at $100.

Artists will move quickly through clients and drawing smaller tattoos, to maximise fundraising efforts.

There will also be live music, a barbecue and on-site ring engraving.

“It was cool to see everyone put their hand up and offer the time because Saturday is usually the busiest day for all of us, but we’ve all banded together for a great cause,” said local artist Izaiah Lange.