Generous fisherman gives away $12k of fish to people in need

Ngāti Rua representative Angelene Poutai with Santy Maria skipper Roger Rawlinson Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Hundreds of local whānau will have full puku (bellies) of fish this week thanks to one generous Māori fisherman.

Santy Maria skipper Roger Rawlinson (Ngāti Awa) is from Tauranga but has been coming to Te Hiku as a commercial fisherman for more than 25 years.

As part of his annual customary fishing quota, Rawlinson has decided to once again come to the Far North to give away kaimoana to families in need.

The father of three has been contracted to Moana New Zealand in Mangonui since 1992 and during that time has built up relationships with local tangata whenua.

This week he worked with a variety of local hāpu from around the rohe, giving away about three tonne of fish, worth around $12,000.

He said he knew a lot of people were doing it tough in the Far North and this was his way of giving back.

"We've got customary permits which state which hāpu get the fish, the quantity and the area it has to be harvested from," Rawlinson said.

"During this year and last year's Covid-19 lockdown, I relocated the Santy Maria up here knowing there would be a greater need for customary fishing.

"There's a lot of people struggling in the Far North and I'm just doing my bit as a Māori fisherman.

"It means a lot to me knowing tamariki and older people who can't get out of the house because of lockdown are getting a fresh feed of fish.

"As I'm getting older I'm realising the value of it in terms of my own wairua and as a Māori fisherman catching the fish for Māori, it's a complete closed cycle."

In New Zealand there are three different quotas allocated to fishing each year - recreational, customary and commercial.

Santy Maria skipper Roger Rawlinson donated $12,000 worth of fish to local Far North hapu this week. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Customary fisheries are recognised fishing rights of tangata whenua for traditional and customary practices that take place in their respective rohe moana.

As part of Rawlinson's customary catch, local hāpu from Taupo Bay, Bay of Islands, Taipa and others were grateful recipients of this week's quota.

A mix of snapper, kingfish and gemfish were given away which are the most abundant species in this area.

Ngāti Rua Kuia Whaea Moana Wood picked up fish for her hāpu on Sunday, which was to be distributed to kaumātua, kuia and families across the Ngāti Rua rohe.

Wood said she was very grateful for the opportunity to feed her people and that these types of donations often meant the difference between putting food on the table or going hungry.

"This area along here is where we traditionally used to fish and increasingly recreational fishing has been going up, which has meant it's often taken from the customary quota," Wood said.

"A few years ago we applied for a customary permit which means we can look after marae, hui and wānanga, as well as whānau who aren't able to go out and fish themselves.

"We've had quite a change in Māori society where people who would ordinarily go and find kaimoana themselves no longer do that and use supermarkets instead.

"At times like this, especially during Covid-19 where there are lots of people struggling, this is one way to give back to our whānau."

Wood said the fish would be distributed to more than 60 families, as well as non-Māori in the community, either isolated or in need.

She said the feedback from the community had been overwhelming.

"The amount of people who phone and email or text me and tell me they're so grateful is amazing," Wood said.

"The fact that Roger and his family run their business, it means they understand what it's like to feed whānau which is huge.

"Often people will have to prioritise what they can spend money on, so this is essentially lifegiving.

"It also creates community for us too and has strengthened our Ngāti Rua whānau."

Rawlinson will be based in Mangonui for the next few months, where he'll continue to work with local tangata whenua to supply them with fish.

He said while the commercial fishing industry had copped a lot of flak over the years, the reality on the ground was not as bad as people thought.

"Each year we're allocated our different quotas and I never come close to what we could fish," Rawlinson said.

"I've been fishing the same area for 25 years and every time I come back up here, I catch the same amount.

"That says to me if you can fish the same amount each year, you've left enough from the previous year. That's a simple fact of sustainable fishing.

"Me landing three tonne might sound like a lot, but if local people could catch fish themselves, they'd catch more than that.

"I want people to know that commercial fishermen aren't all bad guys, we're good guys and are trying our hardest to work sustainably. In some areas there are now more fish now than ever before."

Moana New Zealand is the only company in Aotearoa to be 100 per cent owned by all Māori across the country.