Paul Thomson and his 1965 Corvette Sting Ray (C2). Photo / David Haxton

Paul Thomson always wanted to own a Corvette Sting Ray.

He remembers coming home from Hutt Valley High School and watching a television programme called Stingray about a mysterious character called Ray, who devoted his time to helping people in trouble, and who drove a black 1965 Corvette Sting Ray.

When Thomson sold his commercial door repair business about 12 years ago it was time to reward himself.

And there was only one thing the Raumati South resident wanted — you guessed it, a Corvette Sting Ray.

After a lengthy search, he would buy a 1965 Corvette Sting Ray (C2) model, which came up for auction at Turners Cars, in Christchurch.

Paul Thomson's 1965 Corvette Sting Ray. Photo / David Haxton

Thomson said the car, which was built in the United States by the Chevrolet division of General Motors, had a fibreclass body and disc brakes on all the wheels.

The car was in a mechanic’s shop in Christchurch getting painted red when the owner passed away, leading to the car becoming an estate sale.

Thomson said taking possession of the car was a great moment.

“It was like ‘wow I’ve finally got it’.”

The car needed a bit of work on it, which Thomson could do as he was a mechanic by trade, and a mate added the final polish.

From then onwards Thomson and his wife Charlie have taken the Corvette on many adventures including drag racing.

Inside the 1965 Corvette Sting Ray. Photo / David Haxton

With a 327 Chevy engine under the hood, the car has won its share of races.

“It has got a few war wounds.”

The car, which has had a loud sound system added to it, also attracts a lot of admirers.

“It’s just one of those cars that people look at.”

People can get up close to the Corvette because it will be one of the numerous vehicles at the annual Gear Jammers Hot Rod and Muscle Car show on Sunday March 17 at Kāpiti Primary School, Paraparaumu.

“The variety of cars we get is out of this world and are from everywhere.”

Paul Thomson's stunning 1965 Corvette Sting Ray (C2). Photo / David Haxton

The show kicks off with a cruise leaving Southward Car Museum car park at 9.30am.

“The cruise attracts about 100 cars … and we get a couple of hundred that turn up to the school.”

The cruise will wander through streets from Paraparaumu to Raumati South before arriving at the school for a fun family day of music, trade stalls, children’s rides, rocker cover racing, the Miss Gear Jammers retro fashion show, rock n roll dancing and more.

“The whole show is for the locals. We’re trying to make it very accessible.”

March 17 is St Patrick’s Day so wear something green as there will be a few spot prizes for outrageous greenery on either car or person.

Show entry is gold coin.



