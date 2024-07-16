Prices have risen slightly in the latest Global Dairy Trade auction, held overnight, with a 0.4% increase across the board.
Any gain will be welcome after the 6.9% drop two weeks ago.
However, whole milk powder dropped 1.6% to an average of US$3142/MT.
Whole milk powder has the biggest impact on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price and this is the third consecutive auction where prices have fallen.
Skim milk powder - Fonterra’s second-biggest reference product – also had a negative result, dipping 1.1%, to an average of US$2566/MT.