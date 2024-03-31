Thousands of Houthis protest in Sanaa against the United States and Israel. Video / AP

By RNZ

Hundreds of people holding empty plates gathered in Central Auckland today to demand the New Zealand Government call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Protesters at Aotea Square said the empty plates function as a symbol to raise awareness for those going hungry within the warzone.

Protesters said the empty plates function as a symbol to raise awareness for those going hungry within the warzone. Photo / RNZ

A dozen police officers watched over the protest on Saturday afternoon to ensure it was peaceful.

Families, children and iwi attended the protest, with tamariki leading the chant asking for a ceasefire.

As war continues in Gaza, international agencies have called on Israel to do more to prevent serious food shortages affecting the population within Gaza.

Police were stationed at the scene of the protest in case of unrest developing. Photo / RNZ

The Israel-Hamas war began following an attack by Palestinian Hamas forces on Israeli citizens on October 7 last year, with Israel responding with airstrikes and ground forces. The conflict has displaced much of the population of Gaza within its boundaries.

New Zealanders who have tried to send food aid into Gaza say it has been a struggle to get it to its destination.

- RNZ