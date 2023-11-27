The Otaika Shopping Centre. Photo / Tania Whyte

People at Otaika Shops have been evacuated after reports of a gas leak this afternoon.

A Whangārei Fire Brigade spokesperson said they were investigating the matter and believed that the gas leak was most probably due to a “ruptured pipe”.

The spokesperson said they had previously been alerted to another gas leak at Fairway Dr in Whau Valley around 1pm and shortly after received another alert for another leak at Otaika.

“The first one was linked to a house gas leak and has now been resolved safely. We are now going to further investigate the leak in Otaika.”

More details to follow.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.











