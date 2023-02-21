Gas alert at Hawke’s Bay Prison

Hawke's Bay Prison, which went into lockdown amid a gas leak. Photo / NZME

Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison had to be put into lockdown on Tuesday after contractors accidentally cut the main gas line into the site at Mangaroa, near Hastings.

The incident was confirmed by prison director George Massingham who said about 4.30pm normal operations had resumed.

The gas supply was immediately turned off while the line was isolated and work was undertaken to fix the leak, and as a precaution, prisoners located in the wing near the leak had been temporarily moved to another part of the prison, he said.

“There were no injuries to staff or prisoners during the incident,” he said. “There was no risk to the safety of the public at any time.”

Contractors remained on-site making final repairs to the line, and the gas would not be turned on until repairs are completed, to ensure the continued safety and security of the prison and the public, he said.