A fire as seen from Bristol Cres in Flaxmere.

A garden shed caught fire in Flaxmere on Thursday, with flames soaring into the air visible from hundreds of metres away.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they had received multiple calls about a fire on Bristol Cres about 8.30pm, and firefighters had arrived to find the garden shed well ablaze.

They remained at the scene dousing the flames about 9pm.