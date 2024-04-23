Whanganui fire services responded to a small fire in a Springvale garage. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Fire Brigade “quickly extinguished” a small fire in a Springvale garage, with the cause now under investigation.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received a call about 8.30pm on Tuesday.

“They did locate a small fire which was quickly extinguished.”

A fire investigator is at the site on Wednesday to determine what started the fire.

Two fire trucks from the Whanganui Fire Brigade attended.

“Our first fire truck arrived within six minutes of that call coming in.

“It was very quick action by the callers to prevent any spread or extensive damage to the property.”

