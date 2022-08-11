The 21-year-old arrested yesterday has links to the Nomad gang. Photo / Bevan Conley

The 21-year-old arrested yesterday has links to the Nomad gang. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man with gang links is facing a raft of charges after stolen vehicles, drugs and a firearm were seized by police in Southland.

Acting Detective Sergeant Alun Griffiths said the man initially came to police attention last Friday after an alleged fleeing driver incident in central Invercargill.

Inquiries led to the arrest yesterday of the 21-year-old, who has links to the Nomad gang, and the location and seizure of a firearm, stolen vehicles, ammunition, and cannabis.

He has been charged with multiple offences, including firearms and ammunition offences, possession of cannabis for supply, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and failing to stop for police.

The man has made an initial court appearance and been remanded in custody.

Police urged anyone with information on any unlawful behaviour to contact them.