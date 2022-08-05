Geoffrey and Karen Boucher pictured at a Halloween work event last year. Photo / Supplied

Police believe a veteran gang member was the motorcyclist who struck and killed two pedestrians in Tauranga last month.

Geoffrey Raymond Boucher, 59, and his wife, Karen Jane Boucher, 56, were on a pedestrian crossing on State Highway 2 near the Bethlehem shops when they were killed on the evening of July 22.

Two other people received minor injuries.

Tributes flowed for the couple after the deaths, described as a tragedy that could have been avoided.

Geoffrey was remembered as a generous and good-natured man who would do anything for anyone.

The Herald understands a senior patched member of the Filthy Few Motorcycle Club was the rider involved. There are no other suspects, it is understood.

A police spokeswoman would say only that the investigation continued.

"We are unable to provide any further information or comment while the investigation remains ongoing."

No one has been arrested or charged yet in relation to the deaths.

Geoffrey and Karen Boucher pictured at a Halloween work event last year. Photo / Supplied

A police serious crash report typically takes two or three months to complete before charges can be laid.

Police are also awaiting the results of an analysis of a blood sample taken from the rider.

The rider, who has been a member of the Filthy Few for more than two decades, has a long rap sheet covering convictions for violence, kidnapping and methamphetamine supply.

A High Court judgment dating from 2020, when he unsuccessfully appealed a prison term of three years and six months, shows the man cited poor mental and physical health in attempting to have his sentence reduced.

The judge said while it was clear the gang member was "not in good physical condition" due to issues arising from a broken leg that had become infected, his state did not meet the threshold for a reduced prison term.

His sentence came after he pleaded guilty to two charges of assault with a weapon, two charges of male assaults female, one charge of kidnapping, one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and two charges of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The appeal judgment shows the man was a regular user of methamphetamine at the time of the offending. He has an extensive history of drug offending dating back to the early 1990s.

A Filthy Few gang patch. Photo / Brett Phibbs

He was most recently released on parole in May last year after serving time at Auckland South Corrections Facility. He had three months remaining on his sentence when released.

A Parole Board decision produced following a hearing the previous month said he has been offending since the age of 17.

His security classification was low and reports on his behaviour were positive, the parole report said.

The board's decision said he referred to himself as a life member of the Filthy Few.

"He said he has distanced himself from the club and in fact between 2010 and 2018 members of the Filthy Few attended on him and advised him to stop his current antisocial lifestyle."

He was released on a 10pm to 7am curfew with conditions including not to associate with the Filthy Few without the approval of a probation officer, and not to consume alcohol or drugs.

The Filthy Few is an outlaw motorcycle club predominantly active in the Bay of Plenty region.

The gang is typically allied to the Hells Angels and Head Hunters and is a rival of the Greazy Dogs.

Members have been convicted of multiple murders plus serious drug and violence offences over the decades they have been active.