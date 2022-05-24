Gang feud explodes: Auckland rocked by five shootings, four inside an hour

Bullet holes can been seen in the window of a Papatoetoe house guarded by police tonight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland has been rocked by five shootings, including four in one hour, as several homes were hit by a spray of bullets on Tuesday night.

A turf war between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen motorcycle gangs has exploded, the Herald understands, but police said investigations were ongoing to determine any potential links between the incidents.

The latest shootings are understood to be directly linked to a series of tit-for-tat attacks and a feud between the two formerly allied gangs.

The firearms incidents tore through Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, and Te Atatū between 6.40pm and 9.20pm on Tuesday.

The first four shootings happened between around 6.40pm and 7.40pm.

"No one has been injured, however, there was damage done to several houses," acting inspector Terry Lee said.

"Police will not tolerate activity which disrupts our communities and puts people at extreme risk.

"We want to reassure the community we take firearms crime very seriously and will continue to work to hold offenders to account."

Children's toys and a basketball hoop, bicycle and rugby ball could be seen just metres from bullet holes that shattered the front window of one Papatoetoe house.

Bairds Rd in Ōtara had been cordoned off earlier on Tuesday night after reports a gun was fired. It was later reopened.

A police spokesperson said officers were investigating reports a firearm may have been discharged.

A Herald photographer said Bairds Rd was largely quiet shortly after 9pm.

A house had also been cordoned off on Caspar Rd in Papatoetoe and a scene guard was in place, the photographer said. The road is 3km from Bairds Rd.

Multiple bullet holes had shattered the front window and damaged the window frame.

Meanwhile, gunshots were reportedly heard just before midnight in Te Atatū South.

Two armed police officers guarded a cordoned off area on Marie Cres, a crime scene from an alleged shooting earlier in the night.

Forensics and detectives could be seen working late into the night while the police Eagle helicopter swirled ahead.

Meanwhile, another house on Glen Osborne Terrace in Flat Bush was also cordoned off and guarded by two armed police officers.

BAIRDS RD, ŌTARA - 6:55PM

On Tuesday morning the Herald reported there had been five drive-by shootings during the weekend in Auckland. All have been linked to the Killer Beez and Tribesmen quarrel — one allegedly involving at least 44 shots fired at a house.

On Saturday night there were three shootings — in Red Hill, Māngere and Flat Bush. The Flat Bush property is tied to a senior Killer Beez member, stoking fears the conflict could worsen.

On Monday evening a home in Clayton Ave, Ōtara was shot at, while a series of shots fired in the Far North town of Kaikohe, a traditional Tribesmen stronghold seeing an increased Killer Beez presence, are also thought to be linked to the conflict.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, of Counties Manukau, earlier confirmed to the Herald police believe the shootings over the weekend are gang-related.

The Killer Beez began about two decades ago as a youth feeder street gang for the Tribesmen in Ōtara but relations between the groups soured as the Killer Beez gained power and influence.

They have not recovered since the shooting of Killer Beez president Josh Masters by his former friend, Tribesmen sergeant-at-arms Okusitino Tae, in 2019.

Masters was left paralysed by the shooting but is still a prominent figure at Killer Beez patching ceremonies and motorcycle runs. Tae pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2020.

There have been several public flare-ups in tensions characterised by shootings and beatings in the ensuing years, including in Ōtara late in 2020 and in Kaikohe this year.