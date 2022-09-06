A motorbike was seized in the operation. Photo / NZ Police

Wellington police have seized nearly 20 vehicles from gang members and associates including cars, motorbikes and a boat.

The two-day operation targeted people with outstanding court fines and warrants.

Detective senior sergeant Steve Williamson said the operation was carried out alongside the Ministry of Justice.

All up 17 cars, two motorcycles and a boat were seized, he said.

A boat was also seized in the operation. Photo / NZ Police

"A car and Harley Davidson were impounded for 28 days, and their drivers face a number of driving charges.

"The operation provided teeth to court imposed sanctions and ensures people are being held accountable for offending."

The seizures were conducted as part of Operation Nickel, which is a local bid to target organised crime and gangs as part of the wider Operation Cobalt effort.

Prior to Operation Nickel, 28 vehicles were seized in the region, including eight from the Wairarapa, from early June.

Police said they have zero tolerance for any gang-related violence and criminal activity.

"The community should know that once arrests are made or these individuals are charged, fines and warrants are enforced."

Anyone with information can contact police by contacting 111 if a situation is unfolding or on 105 after the fact.

If for whatever reason people do not want to speak to police directly, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org