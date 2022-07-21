Waves crash onto the shore as wild weather batters the region. Video / Mark Mitchell / Chris Bishop / NIWA

A gale force southerly has slammed Wellington- grounding flights, flooding streets, and even ripping part of a wing mirror off a car.

Evening commuters are facing long queues at the city's central train station, with many services being replaced by buses due to "adverse weather conditions".

Melling services are running as shuttle buses between Petone and Melling. Services between Wellington and Upper Hutt, and Wellington to Masterton, are being replaced by buses.

Metlink said limited capacity was available and urged people to arrange alternative transport where possible.

Heavy harbour swells have washed debris onto train tracks beside State Highway 2, affecting the Hutt Valley, Melling and Wairarapa train lines.

A tree has also blown onto tracks affecting the Hutt Valley Line and a slip on the Johnsonville line has been cleared.

Power was also temporarily lost to Wellington Railway Station.

A tree dislodged from a bank sitting on Derwent St in Island Bay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

General Manager Samantha Gain acknowledged the bus replacements were difficult during peak times.

"We know this is frustrating for passengers wanting to get home and we'd like to thank commuters for their patience and understanding.

"With unpredictable weather, however, avoiding cancellations isn't always possible and we encourage passengers to ensure they have alternative travel options in place."

Gain said there were also detours in place for several bus routes due to slips or debris on the roads.

"In such inclement weather, people are more reliant on our services, and we will endeavour to avoid bus cancellations by introducing detours around affected areas."

There are numerous weather watches and warnings across the region, including heavy swells, severe rain, strong wind, and snowfall.

Large waves rolling into Houghton Bay, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Metservice reported today's "troublemaker" was a deepening low pressure that could be clearly seen swirling to the east of the lower North Island.

High winds tore the roof from Normablue Cafe in Lower Hutt shortly after midday with a "bang". Some of the customers were shaken up, but nobody was hurt.

Most flights to and from Wellington Airport are suspended or delayed until further notice.

The airport advised on Twitter that some jet flights may be able to land and take off today, but this is weather dependent.

Passengers have been told to check directly with their airlines.

There are also a raft of ferry cancellations.

A section of a car's wing mirror was ripped off by the wild wind on Wellington's south coast. Photo / Georgina Campbell

A Bluebridge ferry attempted to leave Wellington this morning before the weather hit and was forced to return back to shore with the help of a tugboat.

Monster waves could be seen hitting the city's south coast where one gust of wind was so strong it twisted off a section of a car's wing mirror.

The vehicle was parked at Waitaha Cove when it happened.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said a 10m wave was recorded south of the harbour at about 11am, and there were regular waves reaching 6m.

In the Hutt Valley, the river has reached 2.5 metres higher than usual and is threatening the Riverbank carpark.

A stretch of road in Eastbourne has also been closed because of waves breaking over it.