The crash was reported just after 4am. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured in an early morning crash in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said the two-vehicle crash was reported on Horomanga Rd in Galatea just after 4am.

One of the passengers of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to Whakatāne Hospital, she said.

The road remains blocked and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.