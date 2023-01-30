Kāpiti Coast District Council is removing these concrete blocks from the entrance to a small Te Horo Beach carpark. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti Coast District Council is removing five supersized concrete blocks that were restricting vehicular access to a small carpark at Te Horo Beach.

The council placed the blocks at the entrance to the area, days before Christmas, to stop people using the area to illegally drive along the beach or go across the Mangaone Stream.

But the blocks caused frustration among various people, with lack of public consultation a key concern.

The council has since decided to remove the blocks, which were situated on the corner of Te Horo Beach Rd and Rodney Ave.

“After discussion with members of the Te Horo community, we have agreed to remove the concrete blocks,” a council spokesperson said.

“The issues that prompted their initial placement remain, and we are committed to finding ways of protecting what is a precious ecological area.

“We look forward to more conversations with the community about how best to do this.”

Brent Jarnell, a local resident, was delighted.

“This is a great outcome for proper community engagement, and we’d like to acknowledge the effort of the locals who have engaged in this and also the mayor, her team and the chief executive of Kāpiti Coast District Council, who have acted quickly on recognising something was amiss,” he posted on social media.

The aim now was to “find a solution that is more in keeping with Te Horo Beach and the community”.

“Now we need to turn the negative into a positive and keep working on things that both set the right scene for Te Horo Beach and protect the historical things that make this beach part of New Zealand’s taonga, while ensuring we are all protecting the environment and each other.

“We all need to try to help people accessing the beach to know which areas they can’t use to avoid any further blockages.

“This doesn’t mean angrily jumping on people driving on the beach.

“If you talk to people, show respect - and you may find they show respect back - and guide them to do the right thing.

“There are channels via the council or police to report irresponsible behaviour on the beach.

“Please do use these to help protect our beach and other beachgoers. We don’t need silly people ruining it for the rest of us.

“But also recognise that, by far, the majority of people using our beach do so with the appropriate respect to the environment and other beach users.

“That’s our community, not the few that haven’t yet decided to join us.”

Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow, also on social media, said, “I made this call in recognition of the decision made by Council alongside decisions regarding the beach bylaw not to have a physical barrier in that location.

“In retrospect, I’m not sure that operational responses should have been made during that process, but the fact remains that they were, so we need to honour that.

“The placement of the barrier was to avoid ongoing actions that have been in breach of the bylaw. We still need to address that, but we need to move forward positively and in consultation with the community, and in my view that’s difficult while the blocks remain.

“I am determined to protect the area, and will work with councillors, community board members and the community to achieve that.

“The actions taken by elected members were alongside staff and were carried out in good faith to try to achieve a positive environmental outcome and to support the beach bylaw provisions. I support them in their goal to achieve those aims.

“The removal of the blocks doesn’t condone breaching the bylaw, which doesn’t allow access to the beach from this point.

“Let’s all move forward positively for the good of the environment and the community.”

The council spokesperson said, “The rules around use of vehicles on beaches are included in the Kāpiti Coast District Council Beach Bylaw 2021, which, among other things, sets out where and for what reasons cars are allowed on the beach.

“These rules are in place to protect both the environment and the people who use the beach.

“There are places where cars are permitted on the beach — if anyone does feel the need to drive on the beach, please do so in those areas, which are outlined via: Vehicles on the beach - Kāpiti Coast District Council (kapiticoast.govt.nz).