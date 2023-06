Yesterday's slip also closed the road. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

State Highway 1 at Dome Valley is closed again this morning after further rockfall.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road is closed between Wellsford and Warkworth.

UPDATE 6:10AM, WED 28 JUN

They said further updates will be made following a geotechnical assessment of the site.

“Until then, please use SH16.”

The road was closed for around four hours yesterday after a large rockfall between Wayby Valley and Wilson Rds.