Grant Robertson holds Post-Cabinet press conference

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Government has announced further support for Ukraine's war effort against Russia as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prepares for her historic Nato meeting.

The Government said $4.5 million would go to Nato to provide Ukraine with non-lethal equipment and supplies such as medical kit for the Ukrainian Army.

Deputy PM Grant Robertson said the latest amount demonstrated support for Ukraine and acted in accordance with international partners.

On personnel that returned yesterday with the Hercules aircraft, Robertson said they had carried out 62 flights carrying 256,000kg in military aid.

The statement said deployments of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) intelligence, logistics and liaison officers in the UK, Germany, and Belgium were also being extended.

Further support included was announced for the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations.

"Russia's continued assault on Ukraine is a blatant attack on innocent lives and the sovereignty of another country," Ardern said in a statement.

"Our response has not only included the condemnation of Russia's actions, but practical support for Ukraine."

The support comes on top of previous diplomatic, humanitarian, legal and military aspects of the conflict which total more than $33 million of assistance to date, Ardern said.

Trade and economic sanctions have also limited Russia's ability to finance and equip the war, she said.

The announcement comes after Ardern on Sunday left for a tour of Spain, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

Her visit comes against a backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has dragged New Zealand into the orbit of the Nato security alliance.

Experts warn it risks compromising its traditional independent foreign policy, and upsetting major trading partner, China.

Ardern's first stop is Madrid where she will be a guest at the Nato leaders summit, overnight Wednesday NZ time.

New Zealand and Nato have been "partners" since 2012, and have worked in "dialogue and cooperation" since 2001, but this is the first Nato leaders summit in memory that a New Zealand prime minister has attended.

New Zealand previously gave $4.24m to Nato in March.

"New Zealand's contribution has been significant and meaningful," Ardern said.

"While in Madrid I intend to discuss the future trajectory of the war, and what additional humanitarian needs we can expect."

Other Asia-Pacific leaders from South Korea, Japan, and Australia were also invited, leading some to suggest this meeting will cement an informal expansion of Nato away from the Atlantic and into the Asia-Pacific.

The meeting is likely to focus on Ukraine and the question of a rising China, which will be included in Nato's new "Strategic Concept", a once-in-a-decade document that sets out how Nato looks at the world.

After Madrid, Ardern will travel to Brussels to attempt to advance trade talks with the European Union.

She will then head to London, where she will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with whom New Zealand has just concluded trade talks and inked a widely applauded trade deal.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson is hosting the post-Cabinet press conference at 3.30pm, with Ardern currently in Europe.

Today's post-Cabinet press conference also comes after conversations have arisen around abortion law in New Zealand.

The US Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn Roe v Wade and allow states to ban abortions has raised conversations here, particularly given National leader Christopher Luxon is himself an Evangelical Christian opposed to the right to an abortion.

Luxon has effectively gagged his MPs from discussing the ruling publicly, having already forced MP Simon O'Connor to remove social media posts he called "triumphalist".

Robertson this morning told Newshub he thought Luxon needed to make his view on abortion clear, pointing a comment in 2021 that he believed abortion was akin to murder.

"He managed to put out two statements in two days over the weekend and previously he's said that abortion is akin to murder," Robertson said.

"Mr Luxon might be saying convenient political things now, I think people know where he really stands and obviously people will judge on what he says as well as his actions."

Robertson told Newshub Luxon needed to be clearer about how exactly he would ensure the topic would not be revisited.

In response, National deputy leader Nicola Willis, who is pro-choice, said the party was being "crystal clear" that these laws would no be "relitigated or revisited".

She said Labour was creating "needless anxiety" by stirring debate.

"I actually think that these attempts by Labour to import us style culture wars into New Zealand is irresponsible. It is creating needless anxiety."

Ardern said shortly after the US ruling it was a "loss for women everywhere". She said people were "entitled to have deeply held convictions on this issue".

"But those personal beliefs should never rob another from making their own decisions."

The changes to NZDF's deployments include

· Extending the deployment of six NZDF intelligence analysts to the UK, and the use of the New Zealand-based open-source intelligence capability to support partner intelligence requirements, by five months to 30 November.

· A further six NZDF intelligence analysts deployed to the UK till 30 November.

· Extending the deployment of four NZDF logistics specialists in Germany by two months till 31 August.

· Extending the deployment of two NZDF liaison officers to Belgium and the UK by five months till 30 November, and deploying an additional liaison officer to Germany for two months.

The deployment of the Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H transport aircraft and crew concluded this month, with the aircraft arriving back in New Zealand yesterday.

Today's package of military, diplomatic and legal support for Ukraine is estimated to be worth up to $8 million and will be funded from within existing MFAT and NZDF budgets.