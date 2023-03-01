Funnel cloud forms over Auckland, MetService reassures ‘it’s harmless’

Funnel cloud forms over Auckland. Video / Supplied

Auckland residents were treated to a vapour-based phenomenon on Wednesday afternoon as a funnel cloud formed over a sky-rise building.

National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) released the photo on their social media of the funnel cloud which formed over a Herne Bay building at 1.30pm.

The phenomenon was most likely connected to “converging winds and the sea breeze circulation,” Niwa explained in a post.

It was captured using the forecaster’s time-lapse camera on the Sky Tower, the feature has since dissipated.

Within the same time frame, another photo taken at 1.35pm from Hobsonville Point by an Auckland resident showed the tornado-like cloud forming in the skies.

“I just witnessed a tornado start to form, but then it dissipated shortly after,” the resident said.

“Another one could form if the air is this unstable.”

Although the cloud appears menacing in nature, MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths told the Herald the vapour structure wasn’t a full-blown thunderstorm.

“It’s just a cumulus,” she said.

The funnel cloud in question was the result of a perfect combination of heat, moisture in the region from tons of rain over recent weeks and light winds.

“It’s a classic Auckland sea breeze convergence where the two breezes bump into each other,” said Griffiths.

“It’s just sitting further north between Greenhithe and Albany.”

Another funnel cloud appeared yesterday in the region, they’ll typically crop up once or twice a year in the City of Sails.

Thunderstorms had mostly eased in the northern parts of Auckland by Monday this week.

It came as Niwa reported much of the North Island saw up to four times the monthly average of rainfall throughout February.

The severe weather in Auckland came as a new cyclone threat loomed and States of Emergencies around the country from Cyclone Gabrielle were extended by another seven days.

Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Waikato, Hawke’s Bays and Tararua District are all included in the extension - Bay of Plenty was not.