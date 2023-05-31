Wellington harbour will smell unusual while the work is being carried out. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellingtonians are being reassured they don’t need to worry about a “funky smell” around the city this week.

The smell is due to jet fuel being pumped on to an oil tanker in the harbour, which is expected to take up to a week.

“Fuel is being pumped back onto the tanker Chang Hang Hong Tu,” Greater Wellington Regional Council said on Facebook yesterday.

“Due to an off-spec shipment of jet fuel, it has to be returned for re-fining. This process is a lot slower compared to offloading fuel from a ship. It is expected to take 5-7 days to complete.”

The fuel is “off-spec” if it does not satisfy the quality requirements set by contract or regulation.

“Don’t be concerned if your nose picks up a funky smell over the next few days,” Greater Wellington said on Facebook.

“Do not be concerned. The fuel is not dangerous but may leave a noticeable odour. If you are worried – call us on 0800 496 734.”

Chang Hang Hong Tu is an oil products tanker that was built in 2008 and is sailing under the flag of China.