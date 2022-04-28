Family and friends gather for funeral of teenager killed in Invercargill crash. Video / Supplied

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Friends and family of Maru Tawhai - one of the four teens killed in an Invercargill crash - have gathered in large numbers to his marae this morning.

A tangi for 17-year-old victim O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, known as Maru to those close to him, has been held at the Ngā Hau E Whā marae in Invercargill for several days.

O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, known as Maru, was one of four teenagers killed in an accident in Invercargill when their vehicle collided with a concrete truck. Photo / Supplied

Police and Maori wardens blocked off Conon St from traffic as the group held the service on the road outside of the marae.

The crowd was huddling on the road surrounding a van where Tawahi's body had been placed for transportation to the Eastern Invercargill Cemetery.

Hymns could be heard from inside the marae.

A tangi for 17-year-old victim O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, known as 'Maru' to those close to him, has been held at the Ngā Hau E Whā marae in Invercargill for several days. Photo / George Heard

At 11.30am, the body was placed in a van for transportation to the cemetery following a haka. Family could be seen hugging beside the van.

The crowd then began to disperse.

Maru died on April 22 in a head-on collision with a concrete truck on Queens Drive, Invercargill, shortly after 4pm.

In the ute with him were his three 16-year-old friends: Konnor Steele, Indaka Rouse and Kyah Kennedy. All of the local mates died at the scene of the crash.

The crash between a concrete truck and a ute took place just before 4pm on Friday. Photo / George Heard

A Givealittle page has been set up by a friend of his family. So far the page has raised over $9000, which will go towards Maru's tangihanga.

"The whānau [is] losing a moko, nephew, cousin and friend. The community losing a handsome young man.

"Maru [is] a 17-year-old young beautiful, talented, caring and cheeky man [who] has been stolen, and hearts are suffering," the family friend wrote.

"Those who know and love Maru will be deeply saddened and I would like to put this page out to whanau & friends wide and far who want to tautoko (support) this whanau in their grief by supporting with [the] financial burden of what has already been a terrible tragedy."

The crowd was huddling on the road surrounding a van where Tawahi's body will be placed for transportation to the cemetery. Hymns could be heard from inside the marae. Photo / Tom Dilane

Maori wardens and police marked every roundabout on the route through the town to Invercargill cemetery as the funeral procession was given a clear path.

A congregation of a few hundred people now gather in one corner of the Eastern Invercargill Cemetery, surrounding the coffin of Tawahi.

Bagpipes are now playing as the coffin is being carried to the grave. A haka is again being performed.