Funeral home probe: Second Auckland director arrested, charged with obtaining money by deception

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A second arrest has been made in the investigation into allegations of inappropriate handling of burials at a West Auckland cemetery.

It is the second arrest during Operation Lola, a police investigation to examine complaints into bodies that were disinterred after flooding in early 2023.

It comes after former Tipene Funerals employee and Casketeers star Fiona Bakulich admitted to 14 charges of mishandling human remains and obtaining by deception in a surprise plea at the Auckland District Court at the beginning of the month.

Bakulich is set to be sentenced in April.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police had been looking at allegations that loved ones’ remains were inappropriately handled at the Waikumete Cemetery mausoleum.

They have also been investigating allegations of fraud.

He said a second Auckland funeral director was arrested today and “will be held to account”.

“Today, we have charged an Auckland-based man with obtains by deception over $1000,” Baldwin said.

“Our investigators’ inquiries are ongoing, and I cannot rule out further charges being laid in this case.”

The man arrested today is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court next Thursday, March 20.

Baldwin said investigators have been working through complex issues in their investigation.

”The Operation Lola team is still interested to hear from other families that may be impacted by this practice or have concerns.

“Anyone with concerns can contact 105 using the reference number 240808/8008 or Operation Lola.”

