A second arrest has been made in the investigation into allegations of inappropriate handling of burials at a West Auckland cemetery.

It is the second arrest during Operation Lola, a police investigation to examine complaints into bodies that were disinterred after flooding in early 2023.

It comes after former Tipene Funerals employee and Casketeers star Fiona Bakulich admitted to 14 charges of mishandling human remains and obtaining by deception in a surprise plea at the Auckland District Court at the beginning of the month.

Bakulich is set to be sentenced in April.