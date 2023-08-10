Hori Gage was killed in a shooting on Sunday, 6 August, 2023 in Palmerston North. Photo / Facebook

Police are warning of disruption due to a gang funeral in the central North Island today.

Taupō Police Area Commander Inspector Phil Edwards said additional police staff would be deployed across parts of the Bay of Plenty to monitor gang members who are attending the tangi in Mangakino.

The funeral is for Mongrel Mob member Hori Gage, 27, who was fatally shot in Palmerston North on Sunday.

The young father was killed after days of rising gang tensions in the town and was described as a loving parent with “the biggest heart”.

The tangi takes place at 11am and there will be a funeral procession from Mangakino to Taupō crematorium with disruptions to traffic flow in Taupō expected around 5pm, Edwards said.

Hori Gage was a loving dad and partner, a friend says.

“Police have engaged with gang leaders to communicate our expectations about the behaviour of those attending. A range of police staff will be deployed across this area, recording any instances of unlawful behaviour.”

Edwards said police would also be conducting checkpoints in Taupō and Mangakino.

“We will have an increased presence around Taupō and will be assisting with traffic management at some intersections where required. Our expectations are very clear – we have zero tolerance for poor behaviour.

“If participants chose to employ poor driving or general disorderly behaviour, they can expect follow-up enforcement action.

“Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity on the road to us, so we can take appropriate action.”

The public can contact 111 if it is happening now or report other matters to police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.