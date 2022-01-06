Fundraising for talented young Hawke's Bay rugby player with stage four cancer tops $70,000 in two days

Things are looking better for Hunter Donghi; on Friday he had stents put in and more than $70,000 was raised for his crucial medical treatment. Photo / Supplied

Four days ago barely anyone knew talented construction worker and rugby player Hunter Donghi was battling stage four liver cancer.

Now an astonishing outpouring of support from family, friends, clubmates and strangers moved by the Hawke's Bay 20-year-old's affliction has raised the $70,000 needed for his unfunded medication.

Mum Kylee Martin said Hunter and his family had been overwhelmed by the response and support they had received from the community.

"There are still a couple more fundraisers planned, as well as the possibility of an auction for a lunch with Brodie Retallick," Kylee said.

She said $70,000 was just the estimated amount of what it would coast for Hunter to undergo a type of immunotherapy using an unfunded drug called Pembrolizumab - known by its brand name Keytruda, that stimulates the body's immune system to fight cancer cells.

The Givealittle money would be used to cover 12 treatments of the drug. Hunter will undergo the immunotherapy every 21 days.

Kylee said if his doctors saw and improvement with this treatment, anything raised over the original goal would mean Hunter could keep the treatment going after the 12 instalments and not have to worry about not having enough money.

Hunter was in surgery getting stents put in place to help treat an infection he had picked up when the $70,000 goal was passed on Friday afternoon.

All going well, next week he could start the life-prolonging medication, she said.

Just days before Christmas 2021, Hunter was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer, after a year that was going to end on a massive high: he had completed his apprenticeship at Fulton Hogan and was awarded Connexis Apprentice of the Year at the Civil Contractors New Zealand Hawke's Bay East Coast Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards in Hastings.

It is believed Hunter has the same mutated cancer gene, as his father Paul, who died at 35.

Hunter's twin brother Boston is awaiting scan results to see if he shares the same genetic mutation, and older brothers Logan and Jordan are trying to organise genetic scans.

Kylee said Hunter, who got along with everyone he knew, "would be the first one jumping in to help if it was anyone else".

The Napier Technical Sports Club had been one of the driving forces for the fundraiser since posting about Hunter earlier in the week, Kylee said.

Hunter had played rugby for the club for years and all the support showed the friends and connections he had made while playing, she said.

TECH'S FUNDRAISER FOR HUNTER:

• Napier Tech is holding a quiz night, followed by an auction, including food and entertainment, on Saturday, January 15, starting at 4pm at the Tech Club rooms. Tickets are limited to 30 teams: cost is $25 per person, teams are limited to 4-6 people. To register your team or offer contributions to the auction please email FundraisingforHunter@hotmail.com or phone 027 278 4411. Covid protocols will be in place for this event.