Another $10,000 will be contributed from the Mayoral Relief Fund for homes covered by the new policy.

The agenda before councillors stated there were 168 Category 2P homes consisting of 145 dwellings impacted by flooding and 23 impacted by land instability.

More than 30 homes have already been lifted.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the council decision made for a good day, with 23 homeowners not previously fitting under any funding category.

“So it is a good opportunity for those 23 homeowners.”

The new policy would give more security to those homeowners, she said.

“There are people out there who are really hurting and this is a small step where we can help them on this very, very tough financial and emotional journey," says Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz.

Councillor Colin Alder was concerned such schemes could result in claims of unfairness from some parties, but Stoltz said she did not share such concerns.

Over the last 18 months, councillors had seen the “extreme hurt” homeowners had been through, she said.

“I have sat with several people who had had trauma and are still experiencing the trauma.

“They are extremely grateful for any support they have received.

“I think it is fair to say we operate a high-trust model where there are some checks and balances in place. But we also trust the people we have walked the journey with over the last 18 months.”

They knew the funding was limited, she said.

Noble said there had also been a revised approach for lifting properties.

“Owners can choose between a managed lift by Te Aitanga a Māhaki [through Toitū Tairawhiti Builtsmart Ltd] or managing the lift themselves.

“We adjusted the approach to give property owners more flexibility and in recognition of the increased capacity and capability that Toitū Tairawhiti Builtsmart has. Unfortunately, this has extended timeframes for our 2P property owners who need their homes lifted, and we acknowledge and apologise that the process has not been a smooth one.

“We are grateful to Crown Infrastructure Partners, our funding partner, for supporting the changes to the policy.

“Council is committed to ensuring eligible property owners can move forward with elevating their homes as quickly as possible. However, given the size of the project, limited number of service providers in our region and the time it takes to lift a house, lifting all eligible properties will take time,” Noble said.

“We are pleased we can offer property owners a revised process, and one that means more property owners can access funding and will ultimately be able to live safely in their homes.”



















