Noble said there had also been a revised approach for lifting properties.
“Owners can choose between a managed lift by Te Aitanga a Māhaki [through Toitū Tairawhiti Builtsmart Ltd] or managing the lift themselves.
“We adjusted the approach to give property owners more flexibility and in recognition of the increased capacity and capability that Toitū Tairawhiti Builtsmart has. Unfortunately, this has extended timeframes for our 2P property owners who need their homes lifted, and we acknowledge and apologise that the process has not been a smooth one.
“We are grateful to Crown Infrastructure Partners, our funding partner, for supporting the changes to the policy.
“Council is committed to ensuring eligible property owners can move forward with elevating their homes as quickly as possible. However, given the size of the project, limited number of service providers in our region and the time it takes to lift a house, lifting all eligible properties will take time,” Noble said.
“We are pleased we can offer property owners a revised process, and one that means more property owners can access funding and will ultimately be able to live safely in their homes.”