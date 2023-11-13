Wilson Dixon is one of three comedians set to entertain the region's farmers and growers.

It’s time for Hawke’s Bay farmers and growers to have some fun.

Farmstrong’s programme lead, Gerard Vaughan, said there was no denying that farmers and growers on the coast have had it tough this year.

So Farmstrong with the support of FMG, Ministry for Primary Industries and Rural Support Trust, has organised two comedy shows in the hope they will entice people off farm and out of the orchards for a night of fun.

The shows, to be held in Puketitiri and Napier, will feature performances from four of New Zealand’s top comedic acts.

“Prioritising your wellbeing during challenging times and getting off the farm or orchard when you can is really important,” Vaughan said.

“That’s why we have created a couple of events that people can look forward to, think about something else and catch up with mates. Even if just for a couple of hours.

“You are your businesses’ most valuable asset and what is better than having a laugh, a meal and a drink with a few friends”.

Featured comedians in this year’s events include Nick Rado, Courtney Dawson, Kajun Brooking and Wilson Dixon.

The comedy shows follow successful events in Canterbury last year to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. Last year’s events attracted more than 300 farmers and growers.

The two shows are scheduled for:

Thursday, November 23, Puketitiri Golf Club, 4840 Puketitiri Rd

Doors open 6pm, show starts 7pm

Friday, November 24, The Cabana, Bluff Hill, Napier

Doors open 7pm, show starts 7.30pm

Tickets for both shows are $20 and include food. Licensed bars are available at both venues.

Tickets can be booked online here: Puketitiri or Napier.