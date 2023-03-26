Fun and laughter resound at Kaumātua Ball

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga chairman Mike Paku and chief executive Waylyn Tahuri-Whaipakanga, addressing the kaumātua.

There was glamour and some fancy dance moves at the Kaumātua Ball hosted by Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga.

Held on Friday, March 17, the ball saw around 700 kaumātua [elders] from around Kahungunu descend on Clubs Hastings.

All guests certainly came along dressed for the ‘wāhine purotu, tāne purotu’ theme, looking a million dollars and bringing dance moves to match.

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga leaders are pleased they carried on with the Kaumātua Ball, an event they had been planning to recognise the tough times that the kaumātua had been through over the past years due to the Covid pandemic, lockdowns, isolation, fear, vulnerability, and for some, loneliness.

“Our Haaro Board wanted to show our Kaumātua how much we appreciate them for who they are and what they have endured over the last three years,” said Mike Paku, chairman of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga.

“We wanted our kaumātua to know that they are taonga [treasures] to their whānau, hapū and iwi.”

With this great whakaaro [idea] in mind, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga leaders made the brave karanga [call], inviting kaumātua from all over Kahungunu to this event. A pre-panui went out to all six Taiwhenua chairs on February 8, then on Monday, February 13, the panui was advertised far and wide. In just a few hours, 350 tickets were sold, 240 of these purchased by Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui A Orotu for their eight marae.

Then, Cyclone Gabrielle hit, and there was devastation in their communities once again.

“When the cyclone hit, we had to think about whether the ball would go ahead, but with all the devastation that we have seen in our rohe, we knew that we had to give our kaumātua something to look forward to and something to lift their spirits, and I am so pleased that we have achieved this,” Paku said.

Entertainment on the day included the HB Jazz Club Big Band conducted by Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, seven kaiwaiata who sang in between the band’s sets, Peggy-Joe Price, and a selection of karaoke stars including Sheree White from Kohupātiki, Johnson Warner from Rangiahua, Hera Taukamo from Waiohiki, Fred Puriri from Korongatā, Brian Gilbert from Te Haroto and iwi chairman Bayden Barber, all the way from Waimārama. The Wairarapa Kaumātua Charitable Trust of 30 kaumātua keen dancers led the line dancing.

The event was opened by St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College, who were also invited to assist with catering and did a fantastic job.

Prior to this event, wonderful angels helped a number of nannies and koros get ready for the ball. You could not tell anything had happened to them or their homes or they had lost their belongings due to Cyclone Gabrielle. Among many wonderful groups, Waipatu Marae set up a hair salon and makeup parlour to do up the nannies. Others donated clothing and earrings - the works. There was a showering of unconditional love.

Kaumātua Ball event manager and MC for the afternoon, Traci Tuimaseve, was pleased with the event and happy to see so many kaumātua come to enjoy the afternoon together. Traci congratulated Taiwhenua for their decision to haere tonu [carry on].

Throughout the event to keep it light and fun, prizes were given out to the kaumātua. One nanny, Tiria Whaanga, turned 86 and everyone sang Happy Birthday to her - Stevie Wonder-style.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated acknowledges and admires Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga for helping kaumātua to focus on themselves and enjoy an event just for them.

“Our ball was a celebration of our kaumātua, who are true testaments to what resilience in our community looks like,” said Waylyn Tahuri-Whaipakanga, CEO of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga.