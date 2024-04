A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Kaiwhatiwhati Rd around 8.15am. Photo / NZME

A fuel tanker has rolled in the Kaingaroa Forest.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Kaiwhatiwhati Rd around 8.15am.

“The driver is out and there is a small spillage.

“Police are making a plan to upright the truck and remove it.”

A Fire and Emergrncy NZ spokeswoman said one appliance from Murupara and one from Rotorua were called to the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.