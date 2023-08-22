Diane Williamson, the owner of Galley Takeaways fish and chip shop in Bluff. Photo / ODT

Friday night fish and chips might soon be too expensive for the average New Zealander with a frozen chip shortage bumping up the price of the popular takeaway.

A widespread shortage of frozen chips brought on by flood-damaged potato stocks has seen supplies dry up.

Chippie owner Diane Williamson has been told to expect just four or five weeks of frozen chips supply. After that Williamson will be shipping in her chips from overseas.

The proud owner of Galley Takeaways in Bluff - New Zealand’s southernmost fish and chip shop - will have to import chips from the Netherlands.

“I actually cried in the weekend because I know it isn’t just me this is affecting, it is the whole of the hospitality sector.”

Williamson said January’s Auckland floods, Cyclone Gabrielle, and climate change would have a lasting impact.

“Fish and chips is one of those Kiwiana takeaways that everyone loves and this means it could be too expensive for some.

“And it is not just frozen chips, it is fish, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes - the cost of living just keeps rising.”

Two weeks ago Williamson was paying $47 for a 15kg carton of frozen chips. On Friday she paid $55.

“And after that we are looking at no stock at all - there will be none left so I’m having to look at other stockists.”

Williamson has been told some of the big suppliers such as McCain and Mr Chips are running low.

“I have found another supplier but this means I will have to get them from the Netherlands,” she said.

“So instead of chips from New Zealand they will come from Europe.”

Williamson said her chips would go from Europe to Australia, into Lyttelton, then Dunedin, Invercargill and then to Bluff.

“Having to go offshore to get fries is just really sad.

“I’m a farm girl and we grew our own fruit and vegetables so this breaks my heart.”

Williamson said she had already started to diversify and had added seafood chowders, deli meals and fresh sandwiches to the menu.

“I have added a few things to the menu to try to get through this.”

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years’ experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and has a current focus on consumer affairs.