Kete tāniko, 2013. Nigel How (b.1977) Ngāti Kahungunu, plain and dyed muka. Below: Kete tāniko, prepared plain and dyed muka.

OPINION

Yes - it’s the 40th International Museum Day today! Last year more than 37,000 museums across 158 countries and territories echoed the same message: “Museums are vital conduits of cultural exchange, enriching societies, and fostering mutual understanding and peace among nations.”

The organisers, the International Council of Museums, aim for this day to promote a more conscious, sustainable, and inclusive world. This year’s theme, Museums for Education and Research, underscores the pivotal role of cultural institutions in providing a holistic educational experience. Both are big ideas. Yet, for those who represent the public face of the museum, it’s not uncommon to have to justify their value. The ongoing need for museums to prove their worth presents a constant challenge for them.

Last month, MTG Hawke’s Bay Tai Ahuriri joined museums across Aotearoa in the nationwide campaign “Keep the Lights On”. This initiative aimed to remind the public of the value of museums and galleries while warning that many smaller institutions are in danger of closing because of financial pressure.

Ironic really, considering in 2021, for example, museums and galleries in Aotearoa attracted more than 17.5 million international and domestic visitors, contributed an estimated $272 million to GDP and provided $24.6m worth of educational experiences for schools.

However, measuring value is not solely about revenue and exposure. Every day, those who work in the sector witness the many ways that museums are “conduits of cultural exchange, enrich society, and foster mutual understanding”. These big ideas play out through numerous small, meaningful learning interactions that occur daily at the museum – many of which happen behind the scenes.

One great example of this is found in these small kete tāniko, pictured above. The older one (bottom of picture) lacks a known history but is undoubtedly a masterful example of tāniko. Tāniko is a uniquely Māori variation of whatu (twining) used to weave the colourful, intricate patterns.

In 2013, master weaver Nigel How (Ngāti Kahungunu kei te Wairoa) used it as research for his more modern kete (above). By studying kete like this one, Nigel learns about traditional construction methods and patterns of kete tāniko, expanding his knowledge of this extremely specialist art form.

Through his engagement with the kete, Nigel, an expert in the technique, shares his expertise with museum staff. Among other interesting insights, Nigel explains that the triangular pattern used is aronui, a design that refers to the pursuit of knowledge about the natural world. The real reward here is that this insight allows the kete to spark conversation about the environment with visitors.

Nigel is one of several male weavers revitalising the traditional art of weaving, with work held in the Te Papa Tongarewa collection. He uses materials such as flax, dog skin, and feathers to create kete, korowai, and jewellery. The flax used in his kete comes from his private pā harakeke, or flax garden, in Wairoa.

A huge range of specialist visitors come to see specific objects in the collection, not just weavers. Textile and fashion groups, pounamu and wood carvers, family genealogists - the list goes on.

School students, of course, visit in vast numbers. As well as specialist researchers, many visitors learn and are inspired through the museum’s exhibitions, programme of talks, and events.

The museum’s aim is to reach every visitor, sparking curiosity and fostering a deeper appreciation for the cultural heritage we safeguard. Building knowledge around that heritage is an ongoing exchange between the museum and its community.

What better way to celebrate this International Museum Day than by highlighting the role of museums in education and research? This is truly at the heart of everything we do.

Toni MacKinnon is MTG’s art curator.