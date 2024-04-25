New World Stratford owner-operator Dave Abetz is looking forward to meeting more of the community. Photo / Alyssa Smith

It’s a whole new world for Dave Abetz as he moves up the supermarket ladder.

In late March this year, Abetz took over ownership of New World Stratford. It was a big change from owning a Four Square in Tauranga, he said.

“It’s a pretty exciting and bigger challenge which I’m excited about. It’s super cool.”

The supermarket shelves aren’t the only change of scenery with Abetz moving from The Lakes, Tauranga to Stratford, Taranaki.





Abetz, originally from Australia, said Taranaki reminds him of home.

“The region reminds me of Margaret River where I have spent a bit of time. I love the surf and the wild coast in Taranaki.”

He said seeing Taranaki Maunga regularly was also a main drawcard.

“It always has been. Ever since I saw it for the first time nine years ago.”

Dave Abetz and his two sons Brock, 15, and Noah, 8, are ready to welcome customers into New World Stratford.

Abetz and his two sons, Brock, 15, and Noah, 8, moved to Stratford at the start of the year.

“I sold Four Square in December and we moved down here mid-January. It allowed us to get on our feet, get to know the area and enjoy life here.”

He said he spent those few months getting to know the store staff and customers as an undercover boss.

“Before it was known that I was the new owner I shopped here. I saw the staff exactly how the customers do and I was impressed with their knowledge and friendliness.”

Noah attends Stratford Primary School and Brock goes to New Plymouth Boys’ High School. Abetz said he gets to work with family, with Brock working at the store.

“He worked with me at Four Square so it’s exciting to continue that.”

He said the excellent staff members at New World Stratford make adjusting to working in a bigger store easier.

“They’re fantastic. They’re phenomenal at their job and super knowledgeable. I’m looking forward to getting to know them better and letting them excel and shine at what they do best.”

Part of working in a community is supporting it, he said.

“I’ve met with a few local groups to see what the store can do to help them. It’s great to have the opportunity to give back and I look forward to making those strong connections and helping out the town.”

Abetz said the community has made him and his sons feel welcome.

“I’m happy to have the opportunity to be down here and I look forward to getting to chat with and know more people.”



































