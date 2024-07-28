Ngāti Kahungunu event manager Te Rangi Huata (left) and Environment and Natural Resources director Ngaio Tiuka holding bags full of knitted treasures, pictured with nanny Pauline Barber.

By Ruth Wong

Last week we got a phone call from nanny Pauline Gloria Barber, of Waimārama Marae, wanting to know how she could give some home-made knitting and crochet gifts to our Wairoa flood-hit whānau.

Te Rauhina Knitting and Crochet is a group of eight nannies who meet every Wednesday at Whare Ora, a complex at Waimārama Marae, to enjoy one another’s company and share their talents and homemaking skills.

Last month the nannies had a stall at the Waitangi Marae Matariki Celebrations Market Day. They brought together all their knitted treasures to sell at their stall. They had some leftovers and all agreed they would donate their knitted treasures to the whānau in Wairoa affected by the floods.

“This is our aroha to our whānau in Wairoa who have been hit so hard by Cyclone Gabrielle and again by the recent floods. Our hearts go out to them, and we want them to know that we are thinking of them,” Barber said.