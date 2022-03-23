Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Friend of missing Pāpāmoa doctor David Holland hopes to make more memories with him again one day

3 minutes to read
David Holland has been missing for nearly two weeks. Photo / Supplied

David Holland has been missing for nearly two weeks. Photo / Supplied

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Thousands of miles away, over continents and oceans, Will Carroll hopes he can one day make new memories with his now missing friend.

Pāpāmoa resident David Holland has been missing for almost two weeks.

Originally

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.