The wild weather keeps coming, with the top half of the country in for another bout of fierce winds and intense rain that threaten more floods and slips.
Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula are line for gales while heavy rain is set to fall from Northland to Gisborne.
MetService is warning Northland residents, where a red alert has been issued, they can expect 15 hours of rain from lunchtime today.
Streams and rivers could rise rapidly and flooding and slips are possible.
Rain watches cover Auckland and eastern regions to Gisborne, starting this afternoon.
The forecaster warns there will be intense downpours and the watch may be upgraded to warning level.
A strong wind watch has been issued for Northland to Coromandel Peninsula, with gales buffeting northern regions throughout the coming night.
It comes soon after Tuesday's storm that swept across the country bringing destructive wild winds, flooding and snow to the South Island.
Weatherwatch.co.nz says over the past few days the Mackenzie region has seen some of the largest snowfall for years.
It's estimated that more than half a metre of snow has fallen around Mt Cook village and Tekapo, and 20cm for Twizel.