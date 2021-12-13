Freight train derails after heavy rain causes washout near Hunterville

A washout caused a train to derail in the Rangitīkei District last night. Video / Bevan Conley

A washout caused a train to derail in the Rangitīkei District last night. Video / Bevan Conley

A washout caused a train to derail in the Rangitīkei District last night.

KiwiRail executive general manager of operations Siva Sivapakkiam said a northbound freight train partially derailed on the North Island Main Trunk Line, just south of Hunterville, at about 11pm. No one was injured.

One of the locomotives and about 12 wagons came off the track. Photo / Bevan Conley

"One of the locomotives and about 12, mostly empty, wagons have come off the tracks.

"The second locomotive and a number of other wagons are still on the tracks.

"The derailment also damaged a number of traction poles that hold up the electrified line."

Photo / Bevan Conley

It appeared that the rail line had been washed out by heavy rain at a number of points, he said.

KiwiRail staff are on site and are working to reopen the line as soon as possible. There is no definite timeline for the repair.