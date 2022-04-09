By RNZ
A protest camp has sprung up in Christchurch's Latimer Square, where signs and tents have been hammered into the grass.
There did not appear to be anyone in the tents early this morning.
Some of the signs are about freedom fighting, while another says "Occupy Christchurch".
The city council has told anti-mandate protesters camping on earthquake-damaged red-zone land elsewhere in the city to leave.
The group have been there since the start of the month.
Anti-mandate protesters occupied Cranmer Square for weeks, but left peacefully.