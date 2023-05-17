Wayne Patterson at an earlier court hearing for previous offending. Photo / Paul Estcourt

One of New Zealand’s biggest fraudsters has been busted using a couple’s money to buy $500,000 of gold online - then seeking revenge on the postie who unwittingly foiled his plan.

Wayne Thomas Patterson was previously imprisoned for eight years for the country’s largest welfare fraud, stealing $3.2 million using 123 false identities - complete with disguises.

That offending also involved $1 million worth of cash and gold bars, which he had squirrelled away behind walls and in secret cubbyholes within his home.

Patterson’s love for gold has re-emerged with his most recent offending, which he was sentenced for in the Wellington District Court yesterday.

According to the police summary of facts, Patterson was working as an electrical tradesman at the victims’ home in Martinborough with access to their key lock box in 2019.

In November 2021, the victims went on a holiday to the South Island and let their postman know they’d be gone and to hold their mail and parcels.

Five nights in a row while they were away, Patterson went into their home and used their internet to send emails to Auckland-based gold exchange companies Morris and Watson Ltd, and NZ Mint.

Police identified a person purporting to be the victim had sent emails to the companies arranging for the purchase of $500,000 worth of gold bullion and coins.

Patterson used the victims’ computer to transfer the $500,000 payment for the gold.

The gold exchange companies packaged the gold and sent it to the victim’s address in five separate packages, but Patterson’s scheme hit a hurdle when the packages never reached the house.

The police found the packages of gold being held by the postman and the Martinborough NZ Post depot, as previously agreed on by the victims. They have since been returned to the companies.

After failing to get hold of the delivered gold, Patterson sought revenge on the postman a couple of months later.

He travelled to the man’s home with a 32-pack of Value brand natural firelighters bought from the local supermarket.

Wayne Thomas Patterson

He put the firelighters under the wheel of the postie van and set them alight, but the fire did not take hold.

The postman’s wife noticed the firelighters in the driveway the next morning.

A couple of months later, Patterson then went to the first set of victims’ home again and was seen on CCTV going on to the property and coming back out with a large, oblong package. It is not known what was in the package.

On another occasion, Patterson stole an item from a Mitre 10 store. The store manager contacted Patterson’s employer, who then went on to research Patterson and discovered he had lied on his CV and had actually been in prison for fraud at times he claimed he was in other employment.

His employer started a disciplinary process but Patterson resigned before it could be completed.

After resigning, Patterson sought retribution against the Mitre 10 security staff member who identified the theft. He went to his home in Carterton in the early hours of the morning and set fire to two vehicles in the victim’s carport, which was attached to his house.

The victim woke up 13 minutes later to his neighbour banging on the door, warning him of the fire.

“The two vehicles on fire were within metres to where [the victim’s] three young children were sleeping in their bedrooms,” the summary of facts said.

Patterson also tried to exact revenge on the Mitre 10 manager who had contacted his employer, but was followed by police and arrested after setting the vehicle alight.

The victim, police, and a neighbour were able to put out the fire before too much damage was done.

Police sought reparation from the court for the fire damage in each incident, as well as a gold exchange fee of $630 for his first victims, and a $6243 devaluation in gold and reimbursement for BNZ.

Patterson appeared for sentencing on charges of burglary, accessing a computer system for dishonesty, arson and attempted arson, and theft.

