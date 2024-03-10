The streets of Frankton in Hamilton were packed with punters today. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Frankton Thunder made some noise in Hamilton today as hundreds of vehicles of all shapes and sizes, including a few steam engines, rolled into town.

The annual festival, first held in 2016, saw Hamilton’s suburb of Frankton packed with several thousand people checking out the display of cars, motorbikes and special vehicles.

Frankton Thunder organising committee member Ken McGeady said he was very happy with the turnout.

“This is the biggest Frankton Thunder event we’ve ever had in terms of visitors and bikes and cars. It’s fabulous! There would have been 3000 people here, easily.”

The event had a steamy special guest this year: the Glenbrook Vintage Railway. However, there were also a few smaller steam engines on display that were show-stoppers.

One of the engines on display belonged to Ryan Sheeran, who came all the way from Hawke’s Bay with his steam trailer to attend the event.

“I have been interested in steam engines ever since I was little, but now that I’ve outgrown model trains, I needed a new and bigger project.

“I built this steam trailer myself and I’m taking it to events all around the place, but this is the first time I have come to Hamilton.”

Sheeran said he heard about the event from his friend Keith Betts, who is part of the Hamilton Model Engineers club.

Betts, of Ōtorohanga, said he had been to Frankton Thunder a couple of times before but hadn’t come for a couple of years.

Ryan Sheeran came all the way from Hawke's Bay to attend Frankton Thunder. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“We [the Hamilton Model Engineers club] were asked if we wanted to come down. I haven’t been here in a while, but this is definitely bigger than last time I was here and [there’s] way more foot traffic,” Betts said.

Sheeran added this was not the last time he would attend Frankton Thunder.

“I had a great time, I’ve been really enjoying myself. This is an awesome environment. At the events I usually go to, I am behind a fence and it’s quite separated, but here, it’s way more interactive and laid-back. It’s great!”

Joe Bruntlett, of Hamilton, is a Frankton Thunder regular who again showcased his 1915 Saxon B Roadster, named Freya.

The steam engines of Keith Betts and Ryan Sheeran were crowd favourites at Frankton Thunder. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“I have been bringing her down for four years. I found her on Trade Me when she was in boxes. After my wife passed away, I needed something to keep me occupied, so my kids made me buy it. My two daughters and my son-in-law helped me to restore it.”

About this year’s event, Bruntlett said: “This whole concept of Frankton Thunder is nice, it’s very good for Frankton. My favourite part this year were the steam engines - I just love them, the [age] of them and the smoke.”

Other features of the event included a military display, motorbike showcase, Holden and Ford display, the LJ Hooker Frankton Thunder Cruise, live music, market stalls, the Miss Frankton Thunder pageant and the Repco Hot20, a vehicle competition that was first held last year and proved to be popular.

This 1938 Chevrolet pick-up won the 2024 Repco Hot20 competition. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

For the Hot20, the public could enter a vehicle - a car or a motorbike, a steampunk machine, a military vehicle, hot-rod, basically anything with wheels - they thought was world-class. Judges then selected the top 20.

The top 20 then underwent further judging to select a winner. This year’s winner was a black 1938 Chevrolet pick-up with the unique number plate “Mean38″, owned by Gary and Karen Jowsey.

Colin Brookes of Paeroa showcased his self-built rocket car - made from a 1922 Austin - at Frankton Thunder again. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The judges said they selected Mean38 as the winner not only because it stood out to them visually, but also because it was a local project, with the engineering and panelbeating being done by the owner, and the paint and interior being done by Hamilton businesses.

Meanwhile, Miss Stella Moon was crowned Miss Frankton Thunder 2024. She was a finalist in the Miss Vintage Australasia 2024 pageant and won the Southern Pin-up Belles pageant last year.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multi-media journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald.

