New Zealand|Crime

Fourth person charged over death of Upper Hutt man

Georgina Campbell
A 62-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter. Photo / File

Police have charged a fourth person in relation to the death of a man in Upper Hutt in 2019.

Kaimana Paul, 39, died during an incident outside the Glasshouse Bar on Main St in the early evening.

In October last year, two men and a woman were charged with manslaughter in relation to the incident. They have pleaded not guilty during previous court appearances.

Now a 62-year-old man has also been charged with manslaughter. He is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

Inspector Nick Pritchard said police have thoroughly investigated the matter and it was not expected any further charges will be brought.

"We hope the conclusion of this investigation brings about some sense of closure to the family and friends of Mr Paul.

"We also want to thank the members of the community who have continued to assist us with this inquiry over the past three years."

Pritchard said police will not be making any further comment as the matter was now before the courts.