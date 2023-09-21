Four youths arrested after Waikato stores broken into with angle grinders

Four youths have been arrested in relation to a spate of recent Waikato burglaries.

Four youths have been arrested in relation to a recent spate of burglaries of commercial premises in Huntly and Hamilton, where angle grinders and other tools were used to gain entry.

Waikato police say this was an organised operation in which the offenders have used angle grinders and, if unsuccessful, vehicles to access the stores.

“The offenders specifically targeted cigarettes and tobacco products with a large volume of vape products stolen, as well as expensive liquor,” police said.

A significant amount of stolen property has also been recovered, including more than 200 packets of cigarettes, eight packets of tobacco, and 320 unopened vape packs, as well as liquor.

A 35-year-old woman has also been charged with receiving stolen property and is scheduled to appear in Hamilton District Court on September 27.











