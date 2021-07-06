Four-wheel drive rolls on State Highway 50, south of Tikokino

A female driver has minor to moderate injuries after a rolling crash on State Highway 50, south of Tikokino.
A police spokeswoman said the single-vehicle crash occurred close to the highway's with Wakarara Rd about 2.20pm on Tuesday.
Police at the scene of the crash said the female driver, the sole occupant of a four-wheel drive, had allegedly swerved to avoid debris on the road, tipping her vehicle off the road in the process.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters had to cut a hole to free her from the four-wheel drive before she was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital.