Four-wheel drive rolls on State Highway 50, south of Tikokino

The scene of the crash on State Highway 50 on Tuesday. Photo / Rachel Wise

A female driver has minor to moderate injuries after a rolling crash on State Highway 50, south of Tikokino.

A police spokeswoman said the single-vehicle crash occurred close to the highway's with Wakarara Rd about 2.20pm on Tuesday.

Police at the scene of the crash said the female driver, the sole occupant of a four-wheel drive, had allegedly swerved to avoid debris on the road, tipping her vehicle off the road in the process.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said firefighters had to cut a hole to free her from the four-wheel drive before she was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital.