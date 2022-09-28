Traffic at the tunnel. Photo / NZTA

A four-vehicle crash has closed Wellington's Mt Victoria tunnel during rush hour traffic.

The tunnel is closed both ways, and police are warning of significant delays. No one was injured in the crash, but traffic is already backing up.

The bike and walking path through the tunnel is still open.

SH1 MOUNT VICTORIA TUNNEL - CRASH - 8:40AM, THU 29 SEP



Due to a crash, the Mount Victoria Tunnel is CLOSED in both directions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use an alternative route. ^JP pic.twitter.com/l0YI4u8tpH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) September 28, 2022

Arrangements are being made to tow the vehicles out of the tunnel.

It's a rough morning for travel in Wellington, as all sailings on the Aratere ferry have also been cancelled due to lengthy repairs.

A statement on the Interislander website this morning advised passengers of the change in plans, saying they could rebook - or alternatively, receive a full refund.