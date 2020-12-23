Four vegetation fires and a house fire in Hastings investigated

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the grass fires spanned a distance of 30 metres by 20 metres and involved a truck. Photo / Paul Taylor

An investigation is under way after a series of grass fires and a house fire in Hastings.

A dump truck was scorched during three vegetation fires on Carrick Rd, Twyford, about 7.30pm yesterday.

Detectives were at the scene this morning.

Ffire crews also attended another grass fire on Ormond Rd, Twyford, a short time later.

Emergency services were called to three vegetation fires on Carrick Rd, Twyford, about 7.36pm on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the grass fire on Carrick Rd, near the Ngaruroro River trail, burned 30 metres by 20 metres.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a truck was on fire in the grass when crews arrived, but it was yet to be determined whether it caused the fire.

Three fire engines and two tankers from Hastings put out the fires in two hours and four minutes.

Police said they will be making inquiries into the fires, although there is no confirmation they are suspicious, a spokeswoman said.

An investigation is underway to find out the cause of a house fire on Wavell St, in Akina, Hastings, in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Investigations are also under way to find out the cause of a house fire in Akina, Hastings, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the house fire on Wavell St, Akina, Hastings, about 4.51am after multiple calls from the public.

Firefighters spent over an hour battling the blaze, which was well-involved upon arrival, and it was extinguished by 5.35am.

Three fire pumps from Hastings attended the scene and a fire investigator is looking to determine the cause of the fire.

Police were advised about the house fire, but did not attend.