Four storeys of Napier hilltop history set for demolition

The Hinepare Nurses' Home building and the man heading the demolition management, Linz project manager Matt Bradley. Photo / Paul Taylor

One of Hawke’s Bay’s more complex demolition jobs is under way, with a significant change to the Napier hill’s skyline of Mataruahou expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The Hinepare Nurses’ Home on Napier Tce is four storeys high as well as a basement, is made mainly of concrete and is in the middle of a residential zone, where some houses sell for over $1 million.

Plans for the project were revealed on the site today by Land Information New Zealand (Linz) project manager Matt Bradley, who said the Government agency appreciates there’s a lot of interest in the end of the 70-year-old building. The hostel was a victim of the closure of the nearby Napier Hospital more than 25 years ago and was finally retired when a failed earthquake risk assessment put an end to its use for seasonal worker and other rented-room accommodation in 2012.

Discussions had taken place with the local community during the demolition planning, and one was being held at the Tabard Theatre in Ahuriri on Tuesday night, while newsletters are planned to keep the community up-to-date as the demolition takes place, and mysteries and treasures are uncovered.

To minimise issues that can arise with such projects, special and small-scale techniques will be used on parts of the building to remove the risk of debris falling onto neighbouring property - thus there won’t be any wrecking ball, just a long-reach excavator once the risks to adjacent property are removed.

There will be a big focus on salvage and recycling, starting with interior fittings and windows, concrete and steelwork will be separated and readied for cycling as much as possible on-site, partly to minimise the impact of truckloads being taken away, and the work will be strictly 8am-5pm to minimise noise issues.

Environmental and archaeological consultants will also be on-site for advice as issues arise, with some questions remaining about what might be found during the demolition.

The work, including the removal of a smaller building for hospital nurses off Hospital Tce, is being undertaken by McMahon Demolition Services, a company founded in South Australia but also based in New Zealand.

The site is landbanked and held by Linz for possible use in Treaty settlements, but there has been no announcement on whether the options are being taken up by post-settlement entities.