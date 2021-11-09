Four people killed in serious crash south of Levin

The fatal crash caused lengthy delays on State Highway 1 yesterday afternoon.

Four people were killed in a crash involving a truck and a van south of Levin yesterday.

Police confirmed the number of deaths in a statement this morning.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash on State Highway 1 at Kuku, south of Levin.

"In particular, we'd like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the road at that time of the crash that may have dashcam footage."

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3pm yesterday.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency staff worked at the scene, before the Serious Crash Unit arrived to continue investigations onsite to work out the circumstances of the incident.

St John said a rapid response unit and an ambulance were sent to the crash.

One person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.

A queue of vehicles stretched for several kilometres along State Highway 1 last night.

A number of those held up were people who travelled to descend on Parliament in a challenge to Covid restrictions.

Organised by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, the group marched to Parliament yesterday to present its demands, which included an end to Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Also in the queue were a number of motorcyclists, some waving flags.