Four people have been arrested after a burglary at the Bottle-O Glenfield. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Four people have been taken into custody overnight following a burglary at the Bottle-O Glenfield.

The ram raid occurred about 1.10am, police said.

All four were due to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

A vehicle was used by a group of people to smash their way through a wall and gain access to the Downing St Bottle-O.

A group of four used a vehicle to force entry before fleeing in a second vehicle. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"It is understood [they] have taken some items before fleeing the scene in a second vehicle," a police spokesperson said.

The second vehicle was located a short distance away and all four people were arrested without incident.

In August, Police Minister Chris Hipkins said that of the 129 ram raids since May this year, "almost all of these people are under 18 years old, and their median age was 15".

"Police are focusing significant investigative effort on the recent spike in retail offending, including ram raids, and have a good success rate in holding offenders to account," Hipkins said.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has previously said that the teenagers involved in ram raids and robberies were not "productively engaged".

Last month, RNZ reported there has been a 400 per cent increase in ram raids in five years - and 76 per cent of those being caught are under the age of 18.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Newshub's AM show, "If someone is particularly young, efforts are often made to use consequences and punishment that doesn't necessarily lead to that individual being in facilities that, for instance, result in their continuing [to offend]."

A second burglary took place overnight at Cash Converters Takanini about 2.15am.

"An unknown number of offenders have taken some items before fleeing from the scene in a vehicle," said a police spokesperson.

Individuals smashed their way through the Cash Converters front window and security bars. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Our inquiries are ongoing into the burglary, including establishing what has been taken."

Police have asked anyone with footage or information on the Cash Converters, Takanini burglary to contact them on 105 with the reference number 220909/5198.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.