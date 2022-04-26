The inside of the Noel Leeming store after it was hit by a ram-raid. Photo / RNZ, Marika Khabazi

By RNZ

Police are trying to find four men who used a weapon to smash their way inside an Auckland shopping mall.

They say two security guards tried to stop the men at WestCity mall in Waitākere about 4am on Tuesday.

One guard was hit in the back and the other sustained cuts to his hands.

The men fled before the police arrived.

One of the guards was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Photos posted to social media showed damage to Michael Hill Jewellers.

Earlier on Tuesday Ormiston Town Centre was also targeted in a ram raid. Three stolen cars were driven into the mall where they hit Noel Leeming and other shops, and electrical goods and clothes were taken.

Police are carrying out a scene examination and reviewing CCTV footage and want to hear from anyone with information.