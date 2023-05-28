Police have arrested four men in Mount Albert after an altercation involving a firearm this morning. Photo / File

Four men have been arrested at a Mount Albert address following an altercation involving a firearm in west Auckland this morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were advised that an altercation had taken place at a residential property in Glendene around 10.40am on Sunday, possibly involving a firearm.

“A vehicle of interest in relation to that incident was located at a Bollard Avenue address at around 11.40am,” police said.

A firearm was located in the vehicle and has been seized by Police.

Four men at the Mount Albert address have been taken into custody and are assisting Police with their inquiries.

Multiple members of the public reported more than 10 police vehicles with armed officers responded to the scene.

“Work to establish exactly what took place at the Glendene property is ongoing and at this stage, there is no further information available,’ police said.