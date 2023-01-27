Police are still looking for two others in relation to the incident. Photo / File

Police have arrested three more men after innocent motorists were injured in an alleged armed carjacking in the middle of a highway near Palmerston North.

A total of four men aged between 19 and 20 years old are now in custody after armed police spent the morning scouring the streets looking for them.

Manawatū Acting Area Commander Inspector Phillip Ward said it was a fast-moving, dangerous situation and police were grateful no one was seriously hurt.

Police were alerted to a person of interest speeding on State Highway 57 at Aokautere just after 7am today.

Ward said the vehicle did not stop when signalled by police, who did not pursue the vehicle.

Another police unit then saw the vehicle about 10 minutes later and road spikes were deployed as the vehicle travelled towards Ashhurst.

Ward said police officers followed the vehicle at the legal speed limit.

At 7.35am, the spiked vehicle stopped on State Highway 3, near Hacketts Rd. The police who were following were still about a kilometre away at the time.

“Police began receiving reports that the occupants, one of whom appeared to be armed, had stopped traffic on the highway and had taken two vehicles from innocent motorists,” Ward said.

“The victims who had their vehicles taken were shaken, and one has been treated for a head wound. Given the immediate threat to the public, a pursuit was then authorised.”

Police chased one of the vehicles through Palmerston North for “some time”. The other stolen vehicle was driven towards Bunnythorpe.

Residents reported police cars “screaming” back and forth past their homes. One said they woke to police sirens at about 7.45am.

“I ran outside and an undercover cop had gone flying past and then about a minute later two marked police cars went past both going separate ways.”

Police called off the pursuit when the driving became too dangerous. They pulled to the side of the road and stopped.

A short time later, the wanted vehicle crashed as it headed south on Ruahine St.

Ward said police recovered a firearm and arrested a 19-year-old man at the scene.

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad then went about finding the other people involved.

One business owner decided to lock his doors this morning when he heard at least two people were still on the run.

He said police cordons were in place on Ruahine St when he made his way in to work.

In an update this afternoon, Ward said a further three people were arrested in Feilding at about midday without incident.

All four men are expected to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

Ward said the investigation was ongoing but police were not seeking anyone else in relation to what happened this morning and there was no ongoing risk to the public.

“The arrest of the outstanding three suspects is thanks to good Police work and the local knowledge of our officers.

“Thankfully, the innocent motorists caught up in the events on State Highway 3 were largely unharmed and we have been providing them with support.”

Police also thanked the many people who called 111 while the incident unfolded.

Ward said they have already received a number of photos and videos, which have helped police piece together what happened.

Anyone with further information or photos and videos is asked to call Police on 105 and reference the event number P053442225.